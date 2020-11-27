Maoist killed in Odisha encounter, AK-47 rifle and explosives recovered

SOURCE: Hindustan Times

A senior Maoist carrying an AK-47 was shot dead during an exchange of fire with security forces in the Swabhiman Anchal area of Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Thursday.

Malkangiri SP Khilari Rishikesh Dnandeo said, a police team, acting on a tip-off, launched a raid in the Jantri under Swabhiman Anchal of the district. As the security personnel approached their hideout, the Maoists opened fire leading to a gun battle.

In the encounter, a Maoist, said to be a commander of a platoon, was killed. The Malkangiri SP said the Maoist’s identity would be revealed on Friday after the identification by family members or some surrendered rebels. Another Maoist has been injured in the operation.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle and explosives, were seized from the area.

Earlier this month, a joint team of BSF, SOG and DVF of Malkangiri recovered ammunition, hand grenades, landmines and other incriminating materials of Maoists following an operation in Arapadar-Andrapalli of Swabhiman Anchal.