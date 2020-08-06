Manoj Sinha appointed as new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed former Union minister Manoj Sinha as the next Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. He will replace Girish Chandra Murmu who resigned on Wednesday. In a release confirming this same, the President house said, “The President has been pleased to appoint Shri Manoj Sinha, to be the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office vice Shri Girish Chandra Murmu.”

Murmu’s resignation has been accepted by the President. Sinha has represented the parliamentary constituency of Ghazipur in eastern Uttar Pradesh thrice in the Lok Sabha. He was defeated by Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Afzal Ansari in last year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Sinha has also served as junior railways minister.

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted Murmu’s resignation on Thursday, ANI reported. There is buzz that he is going to be the next Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, replacing Rajiv Mehrishi who completes his term this week on August 7.

Rajiv Mehrshi was appointed India’s top public auditor in 2017 after his retirement from the civil services. Before this, Mehrishi – a former IAS?officer of the 1978 batch – has been India’s finance secretary and home secretary.