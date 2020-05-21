Manisha Koirala’s Tweet Supporting Nepal’s Controversial Map Gets Strong Reaction Online

SOURCE: NEWS18

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala’s tweet supporting the new controversial Nepal map hasn’t gone down well with the social media users. On Wednesday, she tweeted, “Thank you for keeping the dignity of our small nation..we all are looking forward for a peaceful and respectful dialogue between all three great nations now.”

On May 18, the Nepal cabinet approved a fresh political map which included Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani as part of its territory. Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali wrote on Twitter, “The official map is being made public by the Ministry of Land Management soon.” On May 20, India strongly rejected Nepal’s decision to issue a revised map. In a sharp reaction, Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said, “This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence… such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India.”

Addressing the Parliament on Tuesday, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had said the territories belong to Nepal but India has made it a disputed area by keeping its Army there. Nepalis were blocked from going there after India stationed its Army, he said.

The new map was drawn on the basis of the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 signed between Nepal and then the British India government and other relevant documents, which suggests Limpiyadhura, from where the Kali river originated, is Nepal’s border with India, The Kathmandu Post quoted an official at the Ministry of Land Reform and Management as saying.

India and Nepal are at a row after the Indian side issued a new political map incorporating Kalapani and Lipulekh on its side of the border in October last year.

The tension further escalated after India inaugurated the road link connecting Kailash Mansarovar, a holy pilgrimage site situated at Tibet, China, that passes through the territory belonging to Nepal.

