Manipur: Security forces recover arms, ammunition in counter-insurgency operations

| By

SOURCE: ENS

Security forces in Manipur recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in separate counter-insurgency operations conducted in the past few days, including along the Indo-Myanmar border.

With five assembly seats in Manipur scheduled for bye-election on November 7, security has been beefed up in the state, especially in districts where the bypolls are due.

In the first incident, Assam Rifles troops Thursday launched an operation along the Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district to stop infiltration of insurgents into from Myanmar. “Based on credible intelligence, on October 8, Assam Rifles troops launched an operation to apprehend insurgents infiltrating across the Indo-Myanmar Border. While approaching the border area, the troops detected suspicious movement of two individuals. Upon being challenged, the two suspected insurgents fled the area towards Myanmar,” a statement by Assam Rifles read.

Two country-made pistols with live ammunitions and Myanmarese currency were recovered during the operation, the statement added. The recovered items were handed over to Moreh Police Station, it said.

In another incident, a combined team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police unearthed a large cache of weapons from Nambol Khathong area of Bishnupur district on Thursday. The joint operation was conducted based on input on the presence of a proscribed insurgent group in the area, sources said.

An AK-56 Rifle with magazine, two 9mm pistols with magazines, one .32 pistol with magazine, five Lathode bombs, 22 live rounds of AK-56 assault rifle, eight rounds of 9mm, 10 live rounds of .32, nine live rounds of M-16 Rifle, one M-16 rifle grenade and a handheld radio set (Motorola) were recovered during the operation. The recovered weapons and ammunition have been handed over to Nambol police station for further investigation, sources said.