Makers to obtain NOC from the Ministry of Defence before telecast of Army theme film, web series

| By

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

Ministry of Defence has formally written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to advise production houses to obtain No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Defence before the telecast of any film/ documentary/ web series on Army theme in public domain.

This has been done to curtail the incidents which distort the image of Defence Forces and hurt the sentiments of Defence personnel and veterans.

The Defence Ministry had received some complaints raising strong objections about portrayal of Indian Army personnel and Military Uniform in an insulting manner. In some of the web series like Code M on Zee 5 and XXX Uncensored (season-2) on ALT Balaji, the scenes related to the Army are far from reality and present a distorted image of the Armed Forces. Some concerned citizens and ex-servicemen associations have even lodged FIR against ALT Balaji seeking legal action.