Make In India push: Kashmir people join ‘Boycott China’ drive

| By

SOURCE: India Blooms News Service

Giving the ‘Make in India’ campaign a push, people in Jammu and Kashmir recently came out in large numbers to join the ‘Boycott China’ drive. A massive drive against Chinese products have increased across the country ever since 20 Indian soldiers were killed during a standoff between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley.

People in the Valley were seen wearing ‘Boycott China’ face mask. The demonstrators were also seen holding placards which read ‘let’s use Indian products’,’let’s Boycott China’ and ‘let’s build our nation’. Similar initiatives were also taken in Jammu.

“China is a country, which has always cheated and backstabbed us. As per the direction of our government, we need to boycott all Chinese apps and other products. We should buy Make in India products,” Pritam Singh, local Corporator in Jammu, told ANI.

Surinder Mahajan, president of Jammu`s Rughnath Bazaar, told the news agency: “Boycott Chinese products is a good campaign. China has always backstabbed us. This country is not for friendship but boycott. All traders in India are boycotting Chinese products. We need to put more restrictions in Chinese products so that it will hurt it economically.”