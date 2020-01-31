Make in India at DefExpo 2020: Indigenously-developed military systems and technologies to be the focus

| By

SOURCE: FE

New technologies, indigenously-developed military systems are going to be the focus at the 11th DefExpo. India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) are going to showcase indigenously-developed military systems and technologies. This year it is also going to have the live demonstration of Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun MK IA, Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP). Also of the 15m Advanced Composite Modular Bridging System (ACMBS) and Modular Bridge.

In line with the theme of the event “Digital Transformation of Defence”, more than 500 products from all technology clusters will be on display and it will also display around 23 products in the India Pavilion. This Pavilion has been put up specially to showcase the products of DRDO, as well as those of the public and private sector companies in defence manufacturing.

Kanpur based MKU

MKU, a leading defence and security solutions provider is committed to ‘Make in India’ and has been transforming the defence industry landscape in India by deploying newer and advanced technologies in electro-optics and armour solutions.The products of the company are not only indigenously designed and developed, are also manufactured in their units in India and Germany. The products of this company are used by both national and international forces across 100 countries.

At this show they will be displaying: A wide range of Night Vision (Image intensified) weapon sights, monocular and bi-oculars that deploy Gen 3 sensor technology for excellent performance in very low light conditions. Also on the display will be Rugged Thermal Weapon Sights for assault rifles, sniper rifles, LMG, MMG etc which offer longer ranges and better performance even in zero visibility conditions.

Instavest series is their new line up of quick-release survivability and protection jackets as per BIS Standards for male and female soldiers in tactical, combat and law enforcement configurations. And feature the highest level of protection in the lightest configurations using Gen 6 armour technology.