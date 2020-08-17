Major tragedy averted after security forces recover IED planted beneath bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

A major tragedy was averted after security forces recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near Tujan village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (August 16) night. The IED was planted beneath a bridge.

IGP Kashmir Vijay kumar said, “An IED planted by terrorists under a bridge near Tujan village recovered. This is a road between Tujan and Dalwan.”

The timely action by the alert security forces has helped in averting a major tragedy as the road connects Pulwama district with Budgam and the road is often used by security forces to move from one place to another.

In a separate development, high-speed 4G mobile data services were restored in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir on trial basis for postpaid services from Sunday (August 16, 2020) till September 8. While in rest of the districts, the internet speed shall continue to be restricted to 2G.

The order would be effective from 9 pm Sunday and will remain in force till September 8, unless modified earlier, as reported by PTI.

Internet services were snapped in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, hours before the Centre abrogated Article 370 which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The 2G mobile internet facility was restored on January 25.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to explore the possibility of restoring 4G services in certain areas.