Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC defaced, draped with Khalistani flag in protest against farm laws

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Washington DC’s Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza in front of the Indian embassy was defaced by Khalistani elements on December 12 in protests against the farm laws passed by the Centre. Protesters draped the Khalistan flag over the Gandhi statue.

Officials of the Indian embassy said it has lodged a strong protest with US law enforcement agencies and has also taken up the matter with the US Department of State for an early investigation and action against the culprits under the applicable law.

“The Embassy strongly condemns this mischievous act by hooligans masquerading as protesters against the universally respected icon of peace and justice,” officials said.