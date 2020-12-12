Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue vandalised in Pakistan; second incident in a yr

| By

SOURCE: TIMESDEL

A statue of Nineteenth-century ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore in Pakistan was vandalised by unidentified males on Friday (December 11). In keeping with reviews, the miscreants had been reportedly upset over speeches of some radicals in Pakistan.

The nine-foot-tall statue of Singh, who died in 1839, was unveiled in June on his one hundred and eightieth loss of life anniversary. The statue, product of chilly bronze, exhibits the emperor sitting on a horse, and carrying a sword. Popularly referred to as Sher-e-Punjab, Maharaja Ranjit Singh dominated over the Sikh empire within the Punjab area within the early half of the Nineteenth century.

Following the incident, local police arrested a young person, recognized as Zaheer, a resident of Harbanspura, Lahore in Pakistan. As per sources, he, alongside together with his companions, disfigured the statue, put in at Royal Fort in Lahore.

The nine-feet tall statue of the Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh was unveiled at Lahore Fort in June 2019. The statue was unveiled to commemorate the legacy and one hundred and eightieth loss of life anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Made from bronze, the statue has been sculpted by native artists beneath the steerage of the Fakir Khana Museum.

Nevertheless, barely months after it was unveiled, the statue was vandalised by two miscreants, Adnan Mughal and Asad in August 2019. In keeping with reviews, they had been upset with the Indian authorities’s choice to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories.