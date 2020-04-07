Home
Made in Pakistan food packets recovered from 5 Dead Terrorist
Published
April 7, 2020
|
By
admin
SOURCE: ANI
Made in Pakistan food packets, clothing and military equipment recovered by the Indian Army from five terrorists killed in Operation Rangduri Behak in Keran sector along the Line of Control.
