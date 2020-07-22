L&T TUAV UAV shows what the Private sector can achieve where DRDO has struggled

| By

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

Corporate video of Larsen & Toubro Defence for the first time showcased its foray into Unmanned Aerial Systems & Targets system. L&T TUAV a Medium Altitude Long Endurance unmanned air vehicle (UAV) was developed to cater to the needs of the Indian MoD and the Indian Armed Forces for UAVs and Targets through technological alliances with OEMs and in-house development as per L&T statement.

L&T claims that it has successfully demonstrated its capability to manufacture UAV Air frames and other subsystems and are actively pursuing similar programs for MoD, Research Labs, and Indian Armed Forces.

L&T TUAV features are similar to the DRDO developed Rustom-1 which for some reason has completely gone off the radar, while we continue to import MALE Class UAVs from Israel. As per specifications, TUAV has better payload carrying capacity and even the Max take-off weight is on the higher side which means increased Max. endurance. TUAV also features Automatic take-off/landing from the standard runway at 10,500 ft. with a full payload and is built on NATO STANAG 4671 standard which is UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS AIRWORTHINESS REQUIREMENTS (USAR) and also designed for Indian conditions.

Some of the features of L&T TUAV

System Description :

2 Aerial Vehicles

Payload Suite

Gimballed Electro-optic/Infrared (EO/IR) camera

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)

Electronic Warfare Support Measures (ESM)

1 Ground Control Station

1 Ground Data Terminal

2 Remote Video Terminals

Key Specifications :

Max take-off weight – 700 kg

Wingspan – 15 m

Max. payload – 140 kg

Max. endurance – 11 hours

Maximum speed – 60 m/s (115 knots)

Service ceiling – 7.6 km (25,000 feet)

NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced on any websites without written permission of idrw.org in any form even for YouTube Videos to avoid Copyright strikes