L&T MBDA Missile System sets up integration facility in Tamil Nadu

SOURCE: Business Standard

L&T MBDA Missile Systems (LTMMSL) has set up a missile (inert) integration facility at Coimbatore. LTMMSL is a joint venture between engineering and construction major L&T and the European defence company MBDA. L&T owns 51% stake in LTMMSL while MBDA has 49%.The inert facility spreads across an area of 16,000 sq. meters in a Special Economic Zone and will carter to domestic and global markets. The company has set up the assembly line for inert integration (without explosives), testing the Missile Subsystems and weapon launch systems.

Part of the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor, the investment in the facility is yet to be disclosed. LTMMSL has received a few orders and delivery of sophisticated weapon systems using state of the art test equipment is set to begin from this year itself, the company said in a release.

J D Patil, Chairman L&T MBDA Missile Systems, said: “L&T MBDA Missile Systems has been working proactively to offer advanced missiles and missile systems to the Indian Armed Forces through domestic production. The creation of this new integration facility at Coimbatore is a first step in this direction. We are showcasing some of these next-gen offerings at the DEFEXP020 to be held at Lucknow.”

“With the technical and human capabilities offered by this site, India will be ideally placed to offer its armed forces and the export market the very latest generation of defence equipment technology,” said Pasquale Di Bartolomeo, Vice Chairman and Member of the Board L&T MBDA Missile Systems.