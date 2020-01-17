L&T delivers over half of K9 Vajra-T SPHs to Indian Army ahead of schedule

SOURCE: JANES

India’s private-sector defence contractor Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has delivered ahead of schedule more than half of the 100 K9 Vajra-T 155 mm/52 cal tracked self-propelled howitzers (SPHs) ordered by the Indian Army (IA). The company handed over the 51st Vajra-T, which is a variant of the Hanwha Defense K9 Thunder SPH, to Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on 16 January at L&T’s Armoured System Complex (ASC) facility in the western coastal town of Hazira in the state of Gujarat.

In an official statement L&T claimed that the SPH, like the 50 howitzers before it, was delivered to the IA before the stipulated schedule in keeping with the INR43.66 billion (USD615.70 million) contract awarded by India’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) in mid-2017.

The contract requires L&T to complete delivery of all 100 K9 Vajra-Ts to the IA by the end of 2020: a deadline that company officials said will “in all likelihood” be met ahead of schedule.