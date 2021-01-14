Lt Col Prasad Bansod with ARDE developed indigenous 9 mm Machine Pistol “ASMI” in just 4 months

India’s first indigenous 9 mm Machine Pistol “ASMI” has been developed by Lt Col Prasad Bansod from Infantry School, Mhow with assistance from ARDE, Pune in a record time of four months. The weapon fires the in-service 9 mm ammunition.

“ASMI” sports an upper receiver made from Aircraft grade Aluminium and lower receiver from Carbon Fibre, manufactured by 3D printing process including trigger components made by metal 3D printing. It features a 8 inch barrel and 33 rounds high capacity magazine with an overall empty weight of under 2 Kgs .

Upper receiver has full length integral Picatinny rail at 12 and 6 O’ clock direction for fitment of all modern scopes/optics & accessories and M-Lok slots on 3 and 9 O’ Clock direction. The weapon has a huge potential in the Armed forces as personal weapon for hy weapon detachments, commanders, Tank and Aircraft crews, Drivers/ Dispatch Riders, Radio/Radar operators , CQB ,CI/ CT Ops ,VIP protection duties and policing.

ASMI is likely to find huge employability within the Central Police Organisations and State Police services as well as huge potential for exports with likely production cost of under ? 50,000/- per weapon. The weapon is aptly named “ASMI” meaning “Pride”, “Self Respect” & hard work.Col Bansod is from Nagpur.