Longbow nabs $235.8M contract for Fire Control Radar support many operators including India

| By

SOURCE: UPI

Longbow LLC, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Northrup Grumman, received a $235.8 million contract Friday to support Fire Control Radar systems for Apache helicopters for 11 foreign governments, the Department of Defense announced. The foreign military sales funds the contract, which funds production support for Apache attack helicopters in South Korea, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, Greece, India, Indonesia, Netherlands, Qatar and Britain.

According to Northrop Grumman, Apache Longbow Fire Control Radar provides air crews with situational awareness beyond maximum engagement ranges and can be used for a variety of roles and missions.

Its primary combat targeting modes include Ground Target Mode, Air Targeting Mode and a Maritime Targeting Mode for the AH-64E.

Work locations will be determined in each work order, and the estimated completion date for the contract is Jan. 31, 2025.