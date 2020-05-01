Lockheed Martin to provide India with electro-optical fire-control system for AH-64 attack helicopters

SOURCE: MILITARY AEROSPACE

Lockheed Martin Corp. will provide the militaries of India and Taiwan with an electro-optical fire-control system that helps AH-64 Apache attack helicopter crews fire weapons accurately and navigate safely in bad weather and at night. Officials of the U.S. Army Contracting Command at Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., announced a $67.6 million order to the Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control segment in Orlando, Fla., on Friday for the Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (M-TADS/PNVS) system and its subcomponents for the Boeing AH-64D/E Apache helicopter.

M-TADS/PNVS is the advanced electro-optical fire-control system for the Boeing AH-64D Apache Longbow and AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopter that crews use for targeting and pilotage in day, night, and bad weather.

Fielded in 2005, M-TADS/PNVS increases standoff ranging for U.S. and allied forces while providing air crews with greater resolution for pilotage and targeting, enhancing situational awareness, compared to previous versions of the system, Lockheed Martin officials say.

The Modernized Day Sensor Assembly (M-DSA) of the M-TADS/PNVS enables Apache helicopter crews to see color and near-infrared high resolution imagery on cockpit displays to help identify targets at standoff ranges. The M-DSA offers narrow field of view and extended-range picture-in-picture capability.

A high-reliability turret replaces the legacy TADS turret assembly as the structure that interfaces with the Apache aircraft and houses the M-TADS/PNVS sensors. It also houses the motors that drive the azimuth and elevation movement of the sensors.

On this contract Lockheed Martin will do the work in locations to be determine with each order, and should be finished by April 2023.