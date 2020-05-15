Lockdown and Pandemic hits LCA-Tejas Production

| By

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

State-owned HAL after lockdown has commenced its operations and production line of indigenous LCA-Tejas MK1 fighter jet was restarted but as per media reports it is not moving at the pace like before and the supply of some of the components from foreign suppliers are also hit due to Chinese virus situation.

SP-21 which now has been given new tail number SP-17 will be carrying out a few more mandatory flight test before it is handed over to IAF and SP-22 (SP-18) which has completed its integration and currently has been moved to Paint workshop to get a new paint coat before it commences Low and High-speed trial before it is cleared for the first flight by the first week of June.

SP-23 (SP-19) and SP-24 (SP-19) both are almost 80% and 70 % ready but are waiting for the supply of a few components that will push their first flights to July. Work on SP-25 (SP-20) is almost halted and likely to resume in June, while the assemble jig already has SP-31 (SP-26) for the integration work but the slow pace will affect the original delivery schedule.

Delays in delivery of first four FOC Cerftited Tejas Mk1 will also delay the creation of the Second Squadron of the LCA-Tejas in IAF which was initially planned in April, now likely in August or September.

