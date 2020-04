Live shell defused in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

SOURCE: PTI

A live mortar shell fired by Pakistani troops was defused by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said on Tuesday.

The mortar shell was found in Ding hamlet, triggering panic among people, they said. On receiving information, the Army rushed to the spot and defused the mortar shell safely, the officials added.