SOURCE: ORISSA DIARY

Lieutenant General Raj ShIukla, assumed command of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) on 01 May 2020.

A graduate of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Lieutenant General Raj Shukla was commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery in December 1982. In a career spanning over four decades, the General officer has seen extensive service in the field. He commanded a Medium Regiment in the Eastern and Desert Theatres, an Infantry Brigade in Counter Insurgency Operations, an Infantry Division along the Line of Control in the Valley and a Corps along the Western Borders.

An alumni of the Defence Services Staff College Wellington, the College of Defence Management Secunderabad and the National Defence College New Delhi, the General Officer has served two tenures at the Military Operations Directorate and till recently was the Director General, Perspective Planning at Army HQ. He has also been Commandant of the Indian Army’s prestigious training establishment and think tank – the Army War College.