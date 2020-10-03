LeT recruitment case: Separatist leaders sent Kashmiri youth to Pakistan for training, says NIA in chargesheet

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet in the Special NIA Court in Jammu against three persons – Muneeb Hameed Bhat, Junaid Ahmad Mattoo and Umer Rashid Wani – in Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) recruitment case.

The accused, residents of Kulgam district, have been booked under several sections of the Unlawful Prevention Activities Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The case was initially registered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in September 2017 after it was found that the LeT was motivating youths such as Bhat and others to join the terrorist outfit and arrange for their travel to Pakistan for training.

According to the NIA, the probe in the case has established that during 2016-18, several Kashmiri youths were sent by separatist leaders to Pakistan on valid travel documents for terrorist training with the active assistance of the commanders of militant groups.

“These Kashmiri youths got terrorist training in terrorist camps of Pakistan for a period ranging from 5 to 15 days. After returning, they are initially used as sleeper cells by militant organisations and subsequently recruited for active militancy,” the probe agency said.

The NIA registered a case in September 2018. Accused Junaid Ahmed Mattoo and Umer Rashid Wani were killed in separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

JandK Police prevents youth from joining terror ranks

The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Ganderbal has apprehended a youth who was misled to join terrorist ranks and he was then counselled and handed over to his parents, news agency ANI quoted police said as saying.

On the basis of credible input from various security agencies, Ganderbal Police apprehended a youth identified as Umar Nazir, a resident of Ganderbal.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the subject was in constant touch over social media with some suspects in Bandipora and Pulwama, and had developed a tendency to join terror ranks,” police said.