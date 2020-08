LET major revival plan in Kashmir has been thwarted , 3 terrorists arrested.

| By

SOURCE: Daily Excelsior

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) major revival plan in Kashmir has been thwarted & 3 terrorists arrested. They were in contact with ISI handler Mohammed Kasim who exfiltrated 18 years ago.

An FIR was registered in his matter & an SIT was formed: Rashmi Wazir, SSP Reasi.