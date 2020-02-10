Leader Of Imran Khan’s Party Apologises For Posters On Hindus

A leader from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, who put up banners with a slogan found offensive to the minority Hindus in the country, has apologised after he came under fire from people on social media and the party. Mian Akram Usman, a Lahore-based leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, put up posters in connection with an event, with the text, “Hindus cannot be reasoned with using words but by force.”

The banners also featured the images of Usman, the PTI Lahore general secretary, along with Prime Minister Khan and Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

After coming under criticism on social media, Mr Usman took to Twitter to apologise to “all peacefully living Hindus” on both sides of the border”.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari in a tweet on Thursday said Usman had been reprimanded and posters were taken off immediately”. She called it “a shameful and ignorant approach by the individual”.

In March last year, another member of the ruling party, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, was removed as the Punjab information and culture minister amid intense criticism over his derogatory remarks against Hindus.