LCA-Tejas Production slips further due to teething issues

If Two months of Lockdown at the LCA-Tejas production facility were not enough to derail the schedule of the production of the FOC configured LCA-Tejas Mk1, poor management of the LCA-Tejas supply chain has come as an additional headache for state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) which is in charge of the production of the LCA-Tejas Mk1 is now also facing issues with the first two FOC configured aircraft which already has been assembled.

idrw.org was informed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is facing some Quality issues and but majorly teething issues with the new FOC configured LCA-Tejas Mk1 which are equipped with new equipment due to which delivery of further aircraft has been put on hold till these technical issues are resolved along with supply chain issues which due to pandemic has affected the supply chain mostly coming from the MSME sector which is severely affected due to shortage of manpower.

HAL claims it has enough components to assemble 5 more Tejas Mk1, it will still require to identify and see alternatives to few of the supply vendors if they are not able to resume supply of components soon. some imported parts and equipment which were stuck due to International lockdown will resume soon as International partners have resumed work.

idrw.org was informed that teething issues were expected as the aircraft are new and are way different when it comes to onboard equipment than the 16 IOC configured LCA-Tejas Mk1 which were manufactured earlier and HAL is confident it will be resolved to the satisfaction of the end-user (IAF) soon but time lost will not be recovered in the process which will make it very difficult for HAL to deliver 8 LCA-Tejas Mk1 for FY 2020-21 as per original delivery schedule.

