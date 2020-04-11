LCA-Tejas performed better than competitors in Malaysia: HAL Offical

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

With the recent slump in India’s bilateral ties with Malaysia, state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) officials belonging to LCA division who was part of the team which visited Kaula Lumpur with Two LCA-Tejas fighter jets for evaluation by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) said in an interview to Anantha Krishnan M that LCA-Tejas not only performed better than other jets in the competition but also demonstrated better turn around time after each sortie.

After exist of India critic, Mahathir bin Mohamad and with the appointment of Muhyiddin Yassin has Malaysia’s New Prime Minister, India, and Malaysia are keen to reset ties and HAL sees good opportunity to sell LCA Tejas to Malaysia.

Malaysia plan to procure up to 36 light combat aircraft/fighter lead-in trainer (LCA/FLIT) with options for 26 and types under consideration are the Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) FA-50 Fighting Eagle; the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Tejas; the Leonardo M-346; the Aero Vodochody L-39NG; the CAC L-15A/B; the CAC/PAC JF-17; the Saab Gripen; and the Yakovlev Yak-130.

