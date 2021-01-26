Lal Bahadur Shastri Used ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ for ‘Real’ Farmers, Not Khalistanis, Says Ex-PM’s Granddaughter

| By

SOURCE: NEWS18

The slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” was used by India’s second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri for “real kisans” and not “Khalistanis”, the freedom fighter’s granddaughter Mahima Shastri said on Twitter on Tuesday as the tractor rally organised by farmers protesting the three agricultural laws turned violent on Republic Day.

Sharing a video that depicted clashes between police and the farmers, Shastri asked, “Do we need more proof that this is not a kisan andolan?” Earlier, she had tweeted in Hindi questioning, “Lathi, ghoda, talwar…ka kya kaam kisan andolan mein?” (what is the use of sticks, horses and swords in a farmers’ movement?)

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shastri cited a video, also showing the violence that broke out on Tuesday, and asked whether this was the Congress’ idea of the rights of farmers. “Even as the capital of our country is under threat Mr. @RahulGandhi can only think of politics,” she tweeted.

She tagged Gandhi’s tweet, in which he condemned Tuesday’s violence, but also insisted that the government repeal the farm reform laws. “Violence is not the solution to any problem. If anyone gets hurt, the damage will happen to our country. Take back the anti-farmer law for the benefit of the country,” he had tweeted.

Several parts of Delhi, including the Red Fort and ITO, were rocked by clashes between farmers and the police on Republic Day. Some protestors forced their way into the Red Fort to hoist a flag, and were later lathi-charged and made to vacate the premises. Farmers had earlier deviated from the designated route for the tractor rally and moved towards ITO in central Delhi.

The protesters also breached police barricades, attacked personnel and vandalised a bus at ITO. Meanwhile, one protester was killed near ITO after the tractor he was driving turned turtle, police said. A cop has also been injured at Red Fort.