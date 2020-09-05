Ladakh standoff: Rajnath blames Chinese military for aggressive behaviour

| By

SOURCE: THE WEEK

While conveying both India and China should continue their discussions through diplomatic and military channels to bring peace on the border, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh blamed the Chinese People’s Liberation Army for its “aggressive behaviour” to unilaterally alter the status quo.

A meeting was held between Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart, General Wei Fenghe, in Moscow on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting on Friday evening. The meeting, which lasted over two hours, was the first engagement of the political leadership of the two countries since border tension started from May. On August 29, the Indian military thwarted a PLA attempt of incursion in Chushul sector and since then, tempers are running high in the snow desert between troops on both sides.

While the two leaders claimed to have had frank and in-depth discussions about the developments in eastern Ladakh as well as on India-China relations, Rajnath Singh took a strong stand by conveying that “actions of the Chinese troops, including amassing of large number of troops, their aggressive behaviour and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements and not in keeping with the understandings reached between the Special Representatives of two sides”.

Mentioning the Galwan valley clash, Rajnath Singh stated clearly that “while the Indian troops had always taken a very responsible approach towards border management, but at the same time there should also be no doubt about our determination to protect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

He further said that the current situation should be handled responsibly and that neither side should take any further action that could either complicate the situation or escalate matters in the border areas.

According to a statement issued by the ministry of defence, the Chinese defence minister said that both sides should scrupulously implement the consensus reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping and continue to solve the issues through dialogue and consultation, strictly follow the various bilateral agreements, strengthen the regulation of frontline troops and not undertake any provocative actions that might escalate the situation.

While suggesting both sides should maintain communication at all levels including political (defence minister level), General Wei Fenghe said, “The two sides should focus on the overall situation of India-China relations and work together to de-escalate the situation as soon as possible, and maintain peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas.”

Acknowledging that both sides should take guidance from the consensus of the leaders that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas was essential for the further development of bilateral relations and that two sides should not allow differences to become disputes, Rajnath Singh said that “Accordingly, the two sides should resolve the ongoing situation and outstanding issues in the border areas peacefully through dialogue”. The Chinese defence minister conveyed that the Chinese side too desired to resolve the issues peacefully.

But Rajnath Singh made it clear that it was important therefore that the Chinese side should work with the Indian side for complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas including Pangong Lake as well as de-escalation in border areas and “strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control and should not make attempts to unilaterally change status quo”.

On the other side, the Chinese government took a hardline stand on outcome of the meeting. The statement issued by the Chinese government claimed that the relations between the two countries and the two militaries have been severely affected by the border issue. “The cause and truth of the current tension on the border between China and India are very clear, and the responsibility lies entirely with India. China’s territory cannot be lost, and the Chinese military is fully determined, capable and confident to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”