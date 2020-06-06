Ladakh Standoff: Meet Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, Who Will Represent India at Today’s Military-Level Talks

| By

SOURCE: INDIA NEWS

As India and China get ready for unprecedented Lieutenant General-level talks-scheduled to be held today at 9:30 AM IST in China’s Moldo-in a bid to resolve the ongoing month-long standoff in Ladakh, all eyes will be on Lt General Harinder Singh, the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, who will lead India’s charge at the meeting. Also Read – India, China Ready to Resolve Border Standoff? Here’s What to Expect From Key Military Level Talks Today

The Chinese, meanwhile, have sent Major General Liu Lin, who is the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), to address ongoing dispute along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. Also Read – Ladakh Standoff: These Masterstrokes of PM Modi Frighten China.

(1.) He took over as the 14 Corps Commander last October from Lt General YK Joshi-a Kargil War hero. 14 Corps is also known as ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ and is a part of the Udhampur-based Northern Command, which is, incidentally, currently headed by Lt Gen Joshi, who took over from Lt Gen Ranbir Singh in February.

(2.) A counter-insurgency expert, Lt General Singh has also held some crucial positions in the Army. Previously, he’s been the Director General of Military Intelligence (DGMI), Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), as well as Director General of Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement.

(3.) He has also headed a Rashtriya Rifles (RR) battalion in north Kashmir and has been a part of a United Nations mission in Congo, where he helmed an infantry brigade group.

(4.) The officer is an alumnus of the prestigious Pune-based National Defence Academy (NDA) and was commissioned into the Army’s Maratha Light Infantry. Later during his military career, he also graduated from the Defense Service Staff College (DSSC). He has also published several essays and papers.

(5.) Just like current Army chief, General MM Naravane, who, as a Brigadier in 2012, wrote a paper on China, Lt Gen Singh, too, has written on the Chinese. In 2010, then-Colonel Harinder Singh, in a paper titled ”India’s Emerging Land Warfighting Doctrines and Capabilities’, spoke about how an armed clash or skirmish if not contained, ‘could lead to a local conflict’.