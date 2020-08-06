Ladakh situation ‘sensitive’ — Defence ministry says China standoff likely to be prolonged

SOURCE: THE PRINT

The situation in Eastern Ladakh arising out of “unilateral” aggression by China continues to be “sensitive”, and the standoff is likely to be prolonged, the Ministry of Defence has said. An official document on the major activities in June, which the ministry uploaded on its website and later took down Thursday, said Chinese aggression has been increasing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and “more particularly” in the Galwan valley since 5 May. It also brought on record “transgressions” by China in the areas of Kugrang Nala and Gogra in the Hot Spring area, besides the northern bank of Pangong Tso on 17-18 May.

While the document did not mention the transgressions in Galwan valley, it noted the “violent face off incident” between the two sides on 15 June.

The face-off in Galwan valley, over a kilometre into Indian territory, had led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers and an unconfirmed number of casualties on the Chinese side in June. China has still not owned up to casualties.

Giving details of the transgressions by China, the ministry document said while engagement and dialogue at military and diplomatic levels are continuing to arrive at a “mutually acceptable” consensus, “the present stand off is likely to be prolonged”.

ThePrint had reported on 26 June that the standoff with China could easily last well into winters.

About the standoff, the ministry had said in the document, “The situation in Eastern Ladakh arising from unilateral aggression by China continues to be sensitive and requiring close monitoring and prompt action based on evolving situation”.

More ‘higher-level’ talks likely

As reported by ThePrint earlier, India has activated the Army, the Navy and the Air Force against the Chinese aggression and is preparing keeping in mind the collusive threat of China and Pakistan.

Besides the military response, India is also working on economic and diplomatic level to counter the Chinese aggression.

Even though talks are happening at various levels, the military parleys have hit a roadblock.

Sources in the defence and security establishment have told ThePrint that more talks will be held in the future, adding that any substantive movement forward may only be possible through diplomatic dialogue, and not military talks.

There is a feeling, the sources added, the Chinese are looking at talks at a “higher level” to resolve the situation mutually.

China has strengthened its positions in areas around the LAC, with no intention just yet of going back to early April positions as demanded by India.

As reported by ThePrint earlier, there is a fear that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is intentionally delaying the disengagement process to sustain it till winters and then open a new front, possibly in the Northeast.

This report has been updated to reflect that the defence ministry’s official document has been taken down from its website.