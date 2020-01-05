Laboratory makes lighter bullet-proof army jackets

| By

SOURCE: ENS

Following more than 50 trials and four decades after commencing research on bullet-proof jackets, the Defence Materials and Stores R&D Establishment (DMSRDE) laboratory in Kanpur has come up with one which is 10kg lighter than before, and is on display at the Pride of India Exhibition of the 107th Indian Science Congress at University in Agricultural Sciences (UAS) GKVK Campus.

There was need for a bullet-proof jacket which was skin-friendly and was made of a lighter material, and now they are ready, said DMSRDE officials. The bullet-proof jacket as per the General Staff Qualitative Requirement (GSQR) 1438 of the Indian Army was successfully developed and covers the vital body areas of the human body – like the neck, heart, liver, stomach, spleen, intestines and groin, from the collar, throat, front, side, rear and groin – with armour panels.

It provides protection against 9mm small machine carbine bullets, AK-47, and Self Loading Rifle ammunition, according to officials of the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), under which DMSRDE functions.