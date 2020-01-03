Laboratories for gen-next! How Futuristic Technologies will get boost at new DRDO labs

| By

SOURCE: FE

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is setting up five laboratories across the country and each will specialise in the core area of futuristic technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technologies, cognitive technologies, asymmetric technologies and smart materials.

These laboratories are known as `Young Scientists Laboratories’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon be dedicating these to the nation at Bengaluru. An official statement from DRDO stated “Edge in technology continues to define the directions of operational, tactical and strategic warfare paradigms.”

These new laboratories located Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad will give a boost to India’s strategic defence capabilities. “The futuristic areas of asymmetric technologies, which are expected to change the way wars are fought will be based out of the campus of Jadavpur University in Kolkata. And the research in hot and critical area of smart materials and their applications will be based out of Hyderabad,” said DRDO

Bengaluru will be the base for carrying out research in the area of rapidly evolving artificial intelligence and the all-important area of quantum technology will be based out of IIT Mumbai. DRDO has identified IIT Chennai which will house the laboratory for studying cognitive technologies.

“From making India self-reliant to future-ready in defence technologies, for DRDO the new laboratories which will work on the advanced and future technologies will be a big leap forward. Advanced technologies which are critical to the development of futuristic defence systems will be the focus areas of these new laboratories.”

Also, for these laboratories, the directors have been selected independently by a committee chaired by Principal Scientific Advisor to Central government and have been empowered with financial and administrative authorities which is at par with any director of a DRDO laboratory.

In the new decade innovations and rapid development of future game-changing technologies need to be encouraged and supported with financial investments and intellectual capital.

“The importance of speed of assessment, rapid prototyping, the pace of evaluation and focused development are critical for DRDO to remain relevant in the field of cutting edge technology.”