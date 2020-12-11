Khalistan supporters fail to shut down Indian High Commission in London

| By

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

Not a single person turned up to block the Indian High Commission in London or support the farmers except about 10-12 people calling for the release of Father Stan Swamy, an 83-year-old priest “unjustly” imprisoned in Mumbai were seen holding placards. The area was heavily barricaded on both sides of the road with a good police presence.

Khalistan supporters had threatened to ‘shut down’ the Indian High Commission in London on the 10th of December, International Human Rights Day in the name of farmers – the event turned out to be totally empty.

Banned in India, it was Sikh for Justice that had initiated the blocking of Indian Commissions and Consulates in Birmingham, London, Vancouver, Toronto, Washington DC. While London was a flop show, the Birmingham Consulate did attract a handful of people. About thirty cars circled the consulate and 10-12 people shouted pro-Khalistan slogans.

While December 10 has been a ‘no-show,’ December 6 Kisaan Rally was another story. 4000-5000 people turned up despite Covid rules.

Sadly, the whole event hijacked by the Khalistan supporters. Metropolitan Police told Indian Today TV, 13 people in total were arrested for breach of Covid regulations. Four of those people were subsequently de-arrested after they provided their details to officers and were issued a fine. The other nine were taken into police custody and later released under investigation.”

They also added, “Three teenagers who were seen to set off a firework towards a crowd were spoken to by police and fireworks were confiscated from them. It can now be clarified that they were not arrested.”

Close to 25 people from the Sikh and Punjabi Community, some in an individual capacity and others representing community organisation have written to the High Commissioner, Her Excellency Ms Gaitri Issar Kumar expressing concern over the recent developments that are polarising the community.

Emphasising the apolitical nature of those writing the letter, they said, “We all are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the negative role of some sections of the Indian media and Indian Government supporting groups have played in the UK and India. Their sole objective has been to portray an incorrect picture and damage the image of the entire hard-working Punjabi diaspora in the UK by labelling us all as Khalistani separatists or Anti-India!”

Distancing themselves from the ethos of those supporting Khalistan the letter further said, “We strongly condemn any groups linked to Khalistani agenda or any political parties who are trying to use farmers protest for their own agendas.”

Just last week, over 35 UK MP’s had written to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab expressing concerns about the fallout between the Indian Government and farmers and the use of force against them.