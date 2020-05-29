Key witness who braved terrorist Ajmal Kasab’s bullets and identified him dies in Maharashtra’s Thane

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

Harishchandra Shrivardhankar, a key witness who had braved Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Ajmal Kasab’s bullets and identified died on Tuesday in Kalyan Maharashtra’s Thane district. Shrivardhankar, 70, died at his house in Kalyan. On the night of November 26, 2011, he was hit by two bullets when ten Pakistani terrorists launched attacked Mumbai, near Cama Hospital in south Mumbai. He had also hit Kasab’s accomplice Abu Ismail with his office bag.

“He died on Tuesday night,” his family members said. Devendra Fadnavis announced that BJP would provide Rs 10 lakh to help his family

Kasab, the only terrorist among the ten who was captured alive by the police, was hanged in Pune’s Yerwada jail in secret on November 21, 2012, after a court trial.

A few days back, Shrivardhankar was found lying in a famished condition on a footpath in Kalyan as his family members reportedly could not afford his medical treatment.

After his story went viral, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis checked on the medical condition of Shrivardhankar at a private hospital in Kalyan two weeks back. Fadnavis also announced that the BJP would provide Rs 10 lakh to help Shrivardhankar’s family. He is survived by his wife, two sons and daughters-in-law.

Was found lying on Mumbai footpath earlier this month

Earlier this month, a shopowner found him lying on the footpath without food and helped him. According to a report by IANS, his family had lodged a missing complaint as Shrivardhankar’s whereabouts were unknown for around two months during the lockdown.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in an interview suggested that Pakistan had played a role in the 2008 Mumbai attack which led to the death of 166 people. According to the then Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, 15 policemen and two NSG commandos were martyred in the attack.