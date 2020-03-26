Keel-Laying ceremony of second Type 054 A/P frigate for Pakistan Navy held in China

SOURCE: NAVAL RECOGNITION

The keel-laying ceremony of 2nd ship of Type 054 A/P held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard, making a significant milestone in induction of cutting-edge Frigate for Pakistan Navy. During the ceremony Keel laying protocols were signed by both Pakistani and Chinese sides. Chief Naval Overseas (China), Commodore Azfar Humayun graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The 054 A/P Frigates are technologically advanced and major platforms which will strengthen Pakistan Navy capability to respond to future challenges, maintain peace & stability and balance of power in the Indian Ocean Region. The Type 054A frigate is a class of Chinese multi-role frigates, the first of which entered service with the People’s Liberation Army Navy Surface Force in 2007. It is a development of the Type 054 frigate, using the same hull but with improved sensors and weapons. This ship has a crew of 165 sailors including officers.

The Type 54A is equipped with 32 vertical launcher systems able to fire the HQ-16 medium-range air defence missiles and anti-submarine missiles, 2×4 C-803 anti-ship/land-attack cruise missiles and two Type 730 seven-barrel 30 mm Close-in Weapon Systems (CIWS) guns, 2×3 324mm Yu-7ASW torpedo launchers, 2×6 Type 97 240mm anti-submarine rocket launchers and 2 Type 726-4 18-tube decoy rocket launchers.

The ceremony was attended by officials from Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard, Pakistan Navy officers and representatives from Chinese Naval product firms.