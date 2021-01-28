KCTI to display Indigenous 120kgf and 160kgf Gas turbine engine at Aero India 2021

Kalyani Centre for Technology and Innovation (KCTI) a subsidiary of Bharat Forge Limited will be showcasing KCTI 120 and KCTI 160 Gas turbine engine that has been locally developed for the first time by a Private defense sector company at their Pune plant that can be used to power unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), target drones, and gliders.



Both 120 kgf and 160 kgf Gas turbine engine have been tested at the KCTI facilities and both have achieved their technical benchmark and will be offered to DRDO and export customers for use in strategic projects and interestingly Defence Ministry’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ Push that had listed Import Embargo on 101 Items included import of Small Jet Engines with 120kgf thrust that be come to end by end of the December 2024.

KCTI has disclosed that it has plans to develop a 250kgf, 350kgf, and 450kgf Turbojet engine next that can be used on Long ranged Cruise missiles, light helicopters, and light sport aircraft with Twin engine configuration.

