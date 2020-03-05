Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack

| By

SOURCE: HT

Two people, including a special police officer (SPO) were killed on Wednesday in a militant attack in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Militants opened fire at a police party in Sopore, that left SPO Wajahat Ahmad and Showkat Khandey and a civilian Omar Subhan injured. The injured were taken to a hospital where Wajahat and Subhan were declared brought dead.

Superintendent of Police in Sopore Javid Iqbal said: “A SPO and another person were killed in the attack.”Subhan was running a shop and got hit by a bullet when militants fired towards the SPOs from a distant place. The gunmen later fled from the spot.

Another civilian Showkat Ahmad also sustained minor injuries in the area. After the attack, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in area to track down the gunmen.

A health official confirmed that two bodies were brought to sub district hospital Sopore.”Both the persons had bullet injuries and were brought dead to the hospital.”