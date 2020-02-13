Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s health critical, Valley on its toes

The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been placed on high alert after reports have emerged that nonagenarian Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani is in a critical condition. The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has released a statement from Muzaffarabad (in Pakistan occupied Kashmir) citing urgency and asking all Imams (Muslim priests) and people to gather at Eidgah in Srinagar for Geelani’s funeral in case he breathes his last anytime soon.

‘Hurriyat’ means ‘freedom’.

Government sources in New Delhi, however, said that the health condition of the Kashmiri ‘hawk’ is serious, but stable.

Certain reports last Friday claimed that Geelani (90) had already breathed his last. His son Naseem Geelani had to then come on record and refute the rumours, claiming that his father was in a stable condition.

In its two-page-long statement, the Hurriyat declared that the separatist leader had expressed a wish to be buried at the Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar’s Eidgah.

The Hurriyat, which is based out of Muzaffarabad and Islamabad, also appealed to the people of Kashmir to pay respects to Geelani and join his funeral as and when that happens.

“There are rumours in the Valley about Geelani’s health condition. Till late night, nothing adverse has been reported. We are taking stock of the situation,” a senior officer in Srinagar Police said, according to news agency IANS.

The Hurriyat statement further stated that Geelani’s chest infection was not responding to medication for the past few days.

Geelani, seen as the seniormost Hurriyat leader, was earlier a member of the Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir, but he later founded his own party – the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

The veteran Kashmiri separatist leader also served as the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, a congregation of separatist organisations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Geelani has also closely engaged in mainstream politics and was elected as an MLA from the Sopore Assembly constituency in 1972, 1977 and 1987.