Kashmir will turn into graveyard of Indian army if attacked: Masood

| By

SOURCE: TRIBUNE PK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has warned India against attacking AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan saying “the valiant people of this region will not only turn the liberated territory into a graveyard of the Indian Army, but they will also disintegrate India itself”. He was referring to the belligerent statements of Indian leadership against Pakistan while addressing a ceremony held to mark the first martyrdom anniversary of Lance Naik Atif Nazir in Mond, a small town of AJK, on Saturday.

The AJK president also condemned the provocative statement of India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat wherein, he for the first time admitted having ‘de-radicalisation’ camps in his country to “re-educate” the Kashmiri children.

“Indian Hindu fanatic outfit may kill these children in detention. Therefore, the United Nations and international community should take notice and ensure safe release of illegally detained Kashmiri children,” he added.

Sardar Masood said the Kashmiri people are fully conscious of the India’s sinister designs and they would not allow New Delhi to take any decision contrary to the aspirations of the people of disputed region.

“We are fully alert on political, diplomatic and military fronts, and we will use all options when the time comes,” he said, adding that the Kashmiri people had pledged not to settle on anything less than their freedom.

President Masood also paid great homage to Atif Nazir Shaheed, and said that he had set the precedence by sacrificing his life for the sake of defense and sovereignty of his motherland.