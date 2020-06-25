Kashmir: 2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Sopore

| By

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

Two terrorists were on Thursday killed in an encounter with security forces at Sopore in north Kashmir. The encounter began early Thursday after a joint team of the Army’s 22RR, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation at the spot for terrorists.

Two-three terrorists were believed to be trapped at the encounter in Hardshiva area of Sopore. The encounter is still on, officials said. Mobile internet services have been snapped in the area. On Tuesday, a CRPF jawan was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Besides the CRPF jawan, two unidentified terrorists were also killed in the encounter.

The gunbattle started after an initial cordon and search operation at Bundzoo in Pulwama district of South Kashmir turned into an encounter after search party of the forces was fired upon.