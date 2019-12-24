Kargil veteran fulfils dream to become officer after two decades

Over two decades after his dream of becoming an Indian Army officer was shattered because of his family’s precarious financial condition, 39-yearold Naseeb Phogat cleared the Haryana state civil services and will soon become a bureaucrat. When he was still a 17-year-old studying in Khatiwas village of Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district, Phogat, had to give up his studies and had to join the Indian Army as a jawan to support his family financially after flood and hailstorm damaged their crops in 1998.

His old dream of becoming an officer came true last week when the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) declared the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) result in which Phogat, son of a small farmer, had not only been selected for the coveted state civil services but was also among the toppers of the examination.

The veteran of the Kargil war, Phogat would be among very rare state bureaucrats who have experience of fighting for the country in a war. The former soldier, who took premature retirement from the Indian Army in 2014, completed two post-graduate degrees and a law degree in the last two decades. Phogat is all set to join HCS (executive branch) on completion of formalities and on completion of training would serve as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) or equivalent rank in the Haryana civil services.

OFFICER DREAM MET

Kargil veteran had enrolled at PU According to Phogat, he was a bright student and on completion of his Class XII in examination in 1998, he wanted to pursue graduation in science stream. However, continuous damage to their crops had hit the family hard financially and he instead opted to join the Indian Army and on completion of training, he was selected for 22-Granadiers regiment and posted in Kargil in 1999 during the conflict with Pakistan.

Later, considering his meritorious services, he was shifted to military intelligence. In this period, Phogat continued his studies and completed his graduation and two master’s degrees in English and political science. He even qualified the UGC test to become eligible for lectureship.

In 2014, he decided to fulfill his dream of becoming an officer — he quit the Army and decided to prepare for the state civil services examination, the only one he was eligible for because of age. He made his base at Panchkula and started his studies by enrolling himself into LLB course at Panjab University.

“From 2014 to 2018, the life was very tough for me because it was difficult to survive on a small military pension. I spent all my savings from the Indian Army on my preparation and for studies of my two daughters. Life became little easy when I was selected on the post of assistant professor in July 2018. However, I continued to study to fulfill my dream of becoming an officer,” Phogat told TOI.

He told TOI that he never took coaching for the examination and the secret of his success was consistency, perseverance, smart work and time management. On December 19, HPSC declared the result of HCS (executive branch) and allied services examination in which 48 candidates were selected for the coveted executive branch. Of these 48, 28 candidates have been selected in general category and Phogat is among those 28.

Father of two girls, Phogat recalled he was asked by interview panelists about main problems of Haryana.“I told them that unemployment and skewed sex ratio are the two major problems in Haryana at present. Being father of two girls, I know patriarchal mind-set of our society and my endeavour would be to work on these issues during service,” he added.

He also revealed that he had cleared examination and interview for commissioned officer the Indian Army twice during his military service but a small injury suffered in an Army operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda area led to his rejection on medical grounds.“That was a major setback for me because I could not become an officer after going so close to success but I had confidence in myself and that is why I left the Army after qualifying for pension. My success has proved hard work, determination and confidence always pay back,” he added.

Phogat gives credit of his success to his wife, Babita who supported him through thick and thin, his brother and parents because of their support he could take risk of leaving his Army job to pursue his dream to become a civil servant.

His elder daughter Nidhi has completed her Class X with 98% marks and now enrolled in medical stream.