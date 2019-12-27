Kargil hero MiG-27 will take to sky one last time Friday, IAF squadron strength to go down

The Indian Air Force’s strength is set to come down to just 28 squadrons of fighters as against a sanctioned 42, with the last of the remaining MiG-27 aircraft, heroes of the Kargil battle, flying their final sortie Friday in Jodhpur before retiring from service. The No. 29 Squadron, known as the ‘Scorpios’, will be ‘numberplated’ (placed in suspension) until it can be re-operationalised with new aircraft and manpower.

“The aircraft has a glorious history, and this is the last of the MiG-23/MiG-27 class variable sweep (swing wing) Russian-origin aircraft operating in the world,” Commodore Philip Thomas, Air Officer Commanding of the Jodhpur air base, told ThePrint. The Jodhpur base had two squadrons of the upgraded ‘Flogger’ MiG-27s — No. 10 and No. 29, of which the former was retired last year.

The MiG-27 ground strike aircraft, which earned the nickname of ‘Bahadur’ from pilots due to the Kargil battle, retained the same NATO name ‘Flogger’ as the MiG-23, which it was derived from.

India had 165 MiG-27s, all made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited under licence. Only 15 remain now. While some of these will be gifted to various interested institutions, a majority will be used as decoys in multiple air bases in the Western Air Command.

MiG-27, the hero of Kargil

The MiG-27 is a single engine, single-seater tactical strike aircraft having a maximum speed of 1,700 km/h (Mach 1.6). The aircraft carries one 23mm six-barrel rotary integral cannon, and can carry up to 4,000 kg of other armament externally.

The MiG-27s , inducted into the IAF in 1982, were upgraded in 2005 — while the airframe remained the same, the aircraft underwent avionics and instrumentation upgrades, as well as a weapons upgrade that enabled it to fire precision ammunition.

The MiG-27 played a critical role in Operation Safed Sagar in 1999, in which the IAF joined hands with the Army to flush out regular and irregular troops of Pakistan from the heights in Kargil sector.

Ground attack aircraft like the MiG-21s, 23s and 27s, along with the Jaguars, helicopter gunships and Mirage 2000, pounded the enemy positions.

Group Captain Kambampati Nachiketa Rao, who was captured by Pakistani troops after a crash during the battle, was also flying a MiG-27.