Kargil fame Lt Gen YK Joshi appointed Northern Army Commander

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

Kargil war hero Lt Gen YK Joshi was on Thursday appointed the commander of the strategically crucial Northern Command which looks after the borders with both adversaries — China and Pakistan. Lt Gen Joshi, with vast experience of anti-terror operations in Kashmir, succeeded Lt Gen Ranbir Singh who retires from service on January 31.

Lt Gen Joshi is currently serving as the Chief of Staff of the Northern Command. He will take charge of the Northern Command as General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) on February 1, official sources told PTI. Lt Gen CP Mohanty has been appointed the commander of the Southern Command. He succeeded Lt Gen SK Saini who will take charge as the new vice chief of the Army on Saturday.

The post of vice chief fell vacant after Gen MM Naravane was appointed Chief of Army Staff. Lt Gen Mohanty has operational experience along the borders with Pakistan and China and in active counter-insurgency operations in Assam.