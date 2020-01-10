Karan Johar announces film on R&AW founder RN Kao as next Dharma project

| By

SOURCE: HT

Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced his next project as a producer. The film will be adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book, R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster. “Turning pages into frames, one thrill at a time. Bringing to you an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book – R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster to the silver screen. More information coming soon,” Karan wrote in a tweet. He shared more information about the film as well.

‘An adaptation of the book R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster written by Nitin Gokhale, the film will tell the story of Kao who founded India’s external intelligence agency – R&AW and how he went on to become a success story in the world of international espionage,’ a description of the project reads.

In the book strategic affairs analyst and author, Gokhale, writes how the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) ran a 27-month-long, ruthless operation between December 1972 and May 1975 and started an uprising against Sikkim’s ruler to annex it to India.

Other than this project, Dharma is juggling multiple highly-anticipated films. There is Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar; Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl; Dostana 2 with Janhvi and Kartik Aaryan; and Karan’s own directorial, Takht.