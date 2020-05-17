Karachi Special Branch Cop Arrested For Connections With RAW : Pakistani Media

| By

SOURCE: REGIONAL TELEGRAPH

The Counter Terrorism Wing of Federal Investigation Agency has arrested a police officer of Special Branch for his connection with Indian intelligence RAW.According to FIA sources, the ASI, identified as Musawir Naqvi, is an active member of RAW’s sleeper cell , and was dispensing his duty at Surveillance Unit at Karachi Airport.

Initial investigation suggests the cop was recruited in Sindh Police in 1991, and was being funded by Mehmood Siddiqi group. He is reported to have visited India too for training purpose in 2008, and was assigned job to facilitate visits by his accomplices at Airport.Officials have claimed that Musawir Naqvi was affiliated with MQM London, and was also involved in target killings.

As per consolidated reports, about 6 such personnel working for RAW have been arrested so far, who are now being interrogated by a Joint Investigation Team (JIT).