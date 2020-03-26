Karachi police chief wants JIT to investigate three ‘Indian spies’ : Pakistani Media

SOURCE: SAAMA TV

The Karachi police chief has written a letter to the Sindh IG to form a joint-interrogation team to investigate three suspected Indian spies. The team will be formed after the approval of the home department. The police have claimed that the three suspects were working as “sleeper cells” for RAW, an Indian intelligence agency. The police want members of the FIA to be part of the team too.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, in a press conference on March 19, informed of their arrest. He claimed that weapons and explosives were seized from the custody of the suspects. He said that they were members of MQM-London and received large sums of money from India. They even received encrypted emails telling them to transfer funds to fund terrorist activities in Karachi.

They have confessed to providing the funds for the murder of MQM leader Imran Farooq and to a terrorist group that attacked a Muharram procession in Karachi in 2009.

The police chief said that the three men were working as government employees. One was working for the water and sewerage department, another at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, while the third one for the University of Karachi.