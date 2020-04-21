Karachi Cop Working For Indian Intelligence RAW Arrested : Pakistani Media

SOURCE: Regional Telegraph

SIU in collaboration with secret agency conducted a raid in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and arrested Assistant Sub Inspector of Karachi Police who was allegedly working for Indian Intelligence Agency RAW. According to police officials, ASI Shahzad Pervez was posted in Shahra-e-Faisal Police Station and believed to be involved in a number terror acts. Officials said ASI Shahzad is member of Mehmood Siddiqi, who is believed to be ring leader of MQM London-RAW network in Karachi.