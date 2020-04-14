Kaptaan on his way out soon?

| By

SOURCE: Anand SG / FOR MY TAKE / IDRW.ORG

Pakistani social media was abuzz recently about possible exist of Prime Minister Imran Khan due to his poor handling of the Wuhan Virus situation of the country but now even popular political analysts like Najam Sethi and Mahmood Sadiq have started saying this on the prime time news channel that days of Imran Khan is now numbered and establishment (Pakistani military ) is not happy with his poor performance and will likely replace him by end of this month.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman who has organized a mega dharna (demonstration) against the ouster of the Prime Minister Imran Khan in November last year had called it off after his party succeeded in mobilizing the people against the government but without ouster of Imran Khan.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman later claimed that he has been assured by the establishment that the days of Imran Khan lead government were numbered and a deal has been struck between him and the establishment due to which he agreed to call off his dharna without resignation of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been lobbying with the established to be chosen as the replacement for the Imran Khan so are many other parachuted politicians of the government. Imran Khan has no majority of his own and is supported by smaller parties like MQM–P, PML-Q, BAP, and BNP to gain a majority in the national assembly.

Since Imran Khan lead PTI is still the single biggest party in the national assembly it is unlikely opposition will be able to come to power and it is instead likely that Imran Khan will be shown the exit door from the Prime minister post due to current situation in the country. Imran Khan has been under severe pressure due to food inflation and lack of any economic growth in the county.

Abolition of Article 370 and lack of any international response to this decision by India only had aggregated his problems popular political analysts believe that Wuhan Virus situation in the country forced the establishment to postpone their plans to replace him but present handling of the situation will not give him much of the breather and his exit will be pushed if the situation in the county slides any further.

