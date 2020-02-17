Kangana Ranaut’s First Look as Air Force Pilot in Tejas is Crisp, Stylish And Filled With Swag

| By

SOURCE: INDIA.COM

After wrapping up Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut is set to get in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot for her next film titled Tejas. Directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is set for an April 2021 release and it’s going on the floors in mid-summer this year. The first look of Kangana from the film was revealed by the makers. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Tejas celebrates the power of women in forces who put their country first before themselves in any situation. Kangana, wearing a pair of cargo pants and an olive jacket, poses with a helmet in front of an IAF jet in her first look from the film.

The actor talked about her character while interacting with the daily. She mentioned that the contribution of women in defence usually goes unnoticed and through this film, she wanted to highlight a woman’s sacrifice and struggle when she wears a uniform. Kangana was quoted saying, “Very often, the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation.

Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this movie. I’m looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one.”

Ronnie, who earlier backed Uri: The Surgical Strike which was also based on Indian forces, expressed his excitement of bringing yet another story that will inspire people to value our forces. In his statement to the daily, he said he is hoping that this story will inspire many women to join the Air Force. He added that after an army-based film, he has forayed into a film about the IAF and he is ‘honoured’ to present this brave story through Tejas.