Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings of Rajnath Singh for ‘Tejas’; shares script with Indian Air Force to acquire permissions

| By

SOURCE: SOCIAL NEWS

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is playing role of Indian Air Force officer in a film titled ‘Tejas’, met county’s defence minister Rajnath Singh to seek his blessings for her upcoming war-drama film. She also added saying that she shared film’s script with Indian Air Force to acquire few permissions.

Sharing a few pictures of her meeting with Rajnath Singh on her Twitter handle, Kangana wrote, “Today team #Tejas met honourable defence minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji for his blessings, we shared the script of our film Tejas with @IAF_MCC as well and seeked few permissions, Jai Hind”. Kangana was accompanied by her sister Rangoli Chandel and film’s director Sarvesh Mewara.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) was the first of the armed forces in the country to induct women in combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event. The first look of the film was released earlier in February which featured the `Panga’ actress donning the IAF uniform.

The film is produced by by Ronnie Screwvala and it is scheduled to release in April 2021.

Apart from ‘Tejas’, Ranaut will next be seen in multi-lingual film ‘Thalaivi’. It is based on the life of late actress and politician J. Jayalalithaa who served six terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The film is directed by A. L. Vijay and produced by Vibri Media in collaboration with Karma Media and Entertainment.

Kangana will also feature in action-drama film ‘Dhaakad’ which is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai.