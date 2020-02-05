KAI to offer Indian Air Force its KT-1 BTA and Surion Helicopter

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) is also looking to bag some new deals at the DefExpo 2020. It plans on putting its KT-1 basic training aircraft center stage in hopes of wooing the Indian Air Force. “Currently, the Indian air force is changing its basic trainers and we want to supply our planes there,” a KAI official told Korea Times. “We will showcase the FA-05, a light attack aircraft, and Korean Utility Helicopter named Surion too, but the KT-1 will be our main item at DefExpo 2020,” he added.

South Korean companies won’t be the only ones competing for attention from the Armed Forces. The exhibition will feature international majors like Airbus, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin and Thales.

This will also be the first DefExpo to host an India-Africa Summit. Overall, there will be over 1.000 defence firms from over 40 countries present at the DefExpo 2020.